SI

Why Does Louisville's James Scott Wear a Face Mask? Details of the Season-Saving Gear

Kristen Wong

Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center.
Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

A little over a month ago, Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott suffered a scary moment that very well could've ended his sophomore season.

Scott was diving for a loose ball when an opposing player accidentally crushed Scott's face on the court in the first half of the Cardinals' win over the Miami Hurricanes on Feb. 8. Louisville coach Pat Kelsey called the injury very serious, as it knocked out Scott's front teeth and caused other traumatic facial injuries as well.

With Scott's season in the balance, the team found a creative answer at the J. B. Speed School of Engineering, the engineering college of the University of Louisville.

Engineers Sophie Wegenast and Justin Gillham created a custom face guard for Scott within less than 24 hours. They used 3-D printing to craft a mask that flawlessly molded to his facial features and allowed Scott to "see, breathe, and talk with ease."

"We scanned his head," Wegenast said. "It probably took all of 15-20 minutes, and then he was gone. The rest was just in our hands."

It also helps that the mask makes him look that much more intimidating on the court. Many college basketball fans made Bane and Hannibal Lecter references:

The mask hasn't proved to be totally invincible, as in the case when one of Scott's opponents broke the nose on the mask earlier this year. However, Scott has had several replacements made for him to ensure that he doesn't miss a single game this season.

Louisville is 27-6 (18-2 in conference) and is hoping to clinch its first-ever ACC title against top-seeded Duke Saturday night.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/College Basketball