The 2026 women’s NCAA tournament continues Saturday with the last four games of the Sweet 16. On Friday, we saw Hannah Hidalgo stealing dreams in Notre Dame’s win over Vanderbilt, before UConn muscled its way through UNC to return to the Elite Eight for the 30th time in program history. In Sacramento, UCLA took care of business against Minnesota before Duke outlasted LSU with a buzzer-beating three to steal the game. What will Saturday have in store?

Sports Illustrated will have live updates throughout the Sweet 16 with analysis, score updates and more from around the bracket.

Saturday’s women’s Sweet 16 matchups

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Louisville, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

This game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. Michigan is the 10th-ranked offense in the country, while Louisville is 18th. The Wolverines are playing some of their best basketball in program history and its in entirely thanks to a class of super sophomores. Their ragtag trio of guards have been leaving the way, with Olivia Olson, Syla Swords and Mila Holloway keeping up appearances so far in the tournament. Louisville also relies on different players stepping up each night. In the first round, it was sophomore Mackenly Randolph, who typically averages 8.6 points per game but unleashed a career-high 20 against Vermont. In the second round junior Elif Istanbulluoglu had a game-high 18 points against Alabama.

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 5 Kentucky, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Madison Booker had just eight points the last time Texas played Kentucky, and yet the Longhorns still won. Given that Midrange Maddie seems to be ready to play in this tournament (see: 40 points against Texas Tech last round), the Wildcats could have their hands full. Kentucky has a commendable defense, but will it be enough to slow Booker down? And can their offense keep up with the SEC tournament champions?

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Oklahoma, 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Oklahoma took South Carolina down once before, but can the Sooners get the best of Dawn Staley twice? The first time around it took a herculean effort from Aaliyah Chavez in overtime, when she scored 15 points, and a home court advantage for the Sooners to get the job done. Oklahoma had 23 turnovers against Michigan State in the second round, something it will want to clean up against an opportunist South Carolina team that seems to shift into a different gear every year come March.

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 10 Virginia, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

As the first team to go from the First Four to the Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA tournament, Virginia will be looking to keep the Cinderella magic going. Junior Kymora Johnson has been key during this run, scoring 28 points in back-to-back games for the Hoos. Meanwhile, TCU is looking to shake off a second-round game against Washington that didn’t see the Horned Frogs’ best effort: TCU had a season-low 19 points in the first half and was held to just three in the second quarter. But Olivia Miles, who had a triple-double to start the tournament and was just two assists shy from a second against the Huskies, will be looking to keep her college career alive as long as possible and that should be terrifying for Virginia.

Live updates, analysis and highlights from Saturday’s games

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