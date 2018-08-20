In a statement released to USA Today on Monday, the father of late Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, said, "It would be a complete shame if, after such a display of decency and humanity, [university president] Dr. [Wallace] Loh were to be let go."

On Aug. 14, Loh said, "the university accepts legal and moral responsibility" for Jordan McNair's death. Jordan McNair died June 13, about two weeks after he was hospitalized after passing out following an official team workout.

Coach DJ Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11 in relation to McNair's death and a report from ESPN that alleged a toxic coaching environment at Maryland under Durkin. Multiple members of the athletic training staff were also placed on leave on Aug. 10, including head of strength and conditioning Rick Court, who parted ways with the school shortly after being put on leave.

In the statement from Martin McNair that was released by Hassan Murphy of Murphy, Falcon and Murphy, Martin McNair said "Loh's leadership is critical" in maintaining the "decency and transparency" needed for all parties involved in the situation at this time. McNair's parents have previously come out to say that Durkin should be fired for his role in the events.

You can read the statement Martin McNair sent to USA Today below.

"We have heard rumblings that Dr. Loh is under fire at the University because of his statements accepting responsibility, on behalf of the University, for Jordan’s death. It would be a complete shame if, after such a display of decency and humanity, Dr. Loh were to be let go. "Decency and transparency are the only path forward for our family, the University, and its sports programs to heal and emerge as safe places for families to entrust their children. Dr. Loh’s leadership is critical to this happening. "Any notion that the Board of Regents can or should walk back from the acceptance of responsibility, or influence the investigations to water down their findings, would be self-defeating and would undermine the very high bar that Dr. Loh has set for the University and its programs going forward. "The tragedy of our son’s death cannot and should not be a political football for competing factions or agendas or to settle prior scores."

On Friday, Maryland's Board of Regents decided to take control of the investigations into Jordan McNair's death and the football program under Durkin. USA Today reports that nobody's job was discussed during a four-hour meeting Friday.

On Monday, Maryland announced that it would wear No. 79 helmet stickers to honor Jordan McNair this season.