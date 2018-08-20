Jordan McNair's Father Says Maryland President Wallace Loh's Leadership Is 'Critical' Going Forward

In a statement released Monday, the father of Jordan McNair spoke highly of Wallace Loh's actions in response to the death of the former offensive lineman.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 20, 2018

In a statement released to USA Today on Monday, the father of late Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, said, "It would be a complete shame if, after such a display of decency and humanity, [university president] Dr. [Wallace] Loh were to be let go."

On Aug. 14, Loh said, "the university accepts legal and moral responsibility" for Jordan McNair's death. Jordan McNair died June 13, about two weeks after he was hospitalized after passing out following an official team workout.

Coach DJ Durkin has been on administrative leave since Aug. 11 in relation to McNair's death and a report from ESPN that alleged a toxic coaching environment at Maryland under Durkin. Multiple members of the athletic training staff were also placed on leave on Aug. 10, including head of strength and conditioning Rick Court, who parted ways with the school shortly after being put on leave.

In the statement from Martin McNair that was released by Hassan Murphy of Murphy, Falcon and Murphy, Martin McNair said "Loh's leadership is critical" in maintaining the "decency and transparency" needed for all parties involved in the situation at this time. McNair's parents have previously come out to say that Durkin should be fired for his role in the events.

You can read the statement Martin McNair sent to USA Today below.

"We have heard rumblings that Dr. Loh is under fire at the University because of his statements accepting responsibility, on behalf of the University, for Jordan’s death. It would be a complete shame if, after such a display of decency and humanity, Dr. Loh were to be let go.

"Decency and transparency are the only path forward for our family, the University, and its sports programs to heal and emerge as safe places for families to entrust their children. Dr. Loh’s leadership is critical to this happening.

"Any notion that the Board of Regents can or should walk back from the acceptance of responsibility, or influence the investigations to water down their findings, would be self-defeating and would undermine the very high bar that Dr. Loh has set for the University and its programs going forward.

"The tragedy of our son’s death cannot and should not be a political football for competing factions or agendas or to settle prior scores."

On Friday, Maryland's Board of Regents decided to take control of the investigations into Jordan McNair's death and the football program under Durkin. USA Today reports that nobody's job was discussed during a four-hour meeting Friday.

On Monday, Maryland announced that it would wear No. 79 helmet stickers to honor Jordan McNair this season.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)