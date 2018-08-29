Zach Smith Rips Ohio State Investigation, Says Urban Meyer 'Knows What's Real' in Twitter Rant

Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith defended coach Urban Meyer during a long Twitter rant on Wednesday.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 29, 2018

In a series of tweets sent out Wednesday, former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith said Urban Meyer did not apologize to Courtney Smith when the school announced Meyer's three-game suspension "because he knows what's real and would have never apologized."

Zach Smith, who was fired last month in the wake of a report chronicling a history of domestic violence allegations against him, also said Ohio State president Michael Drake "is either the cause of the joke of an 'investigation' or 'punishment' or he allowed it."

Meyer was given a three-game suspension as the result of an investigation commissioned by Ohio State into how he handled previous reported incidents with Zach Smith, who was Meyer's recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach at Ohio State and Florida.

Smith also retweeted multiple messages defending Meyer and tweeted a photo of his children, criticizing multiple media outlets for their reporting.

Ohio State opens its season against Oregon State on Sept. 1. While Meyer is suspended, offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as the interim head coach.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)