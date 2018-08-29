In a series of tweets sent out Wednesday, former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith said Urban Meyer did not apologize to Courtney Smith when the school announced Meyer's three-game suspension "because he knows what's real and would have never apologized."

Zach Smith, who was fired last month in the wake of a report chronicling a history of domestic violence allegations against him, also said Ohio State president Michael Drake "is either the cause of the joke of an 'investigation' or 'punishment' or he allowed it."

Meyer was given a three-game suspension as the result of an investigation commissioned by Ohio State into how he handled previous reported incidents with Zach Smith, who was Meyer's recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach at Ohio State and Florida.

Smith also retweeted multiple messages defending Meyer and tweeted a photo of his children, criticizing multiple media outlets for their reporting.

Hey @Brett_McMurphy - Ready to start being a real journalist? Ya know... vetting a story?



Oh... no... you don’t know what I mean. Sorry!https://t.co/1skw7lSDBl — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Silence = over. I tried. But I cant watch 🤡 like @Brett_McMurphy @finebaum & others at @espn continue 2 run their mouths-not only w/o knowledge but w/ complete disregard 4 my children. Their mother had plenty of disregard 4 them in this. Time 4 u all 2 face the damage ur causing — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Not a shield. A reminder to scum like you that your reckless & complete disregard for human beings hurts innocent children. Sorry you viewed it as a shield-but that further proves your ignorance given to you by a laminated piece of cardboard hung around your neck by a lanyard. https://t.co/OyDR8PX42z — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Hey @Brett_McMurphy - quick few questions... because you’re an OUTSTANDING “journalist”



1. How’d you get that interview with @CoachTomHerman as your first interview at @WatchStadium?



2. How come you didn’t ask him about the alleged strip club incident that you reported about? — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Furthermore... @Brett_McMurphy



3. Did you ask him about the ensuing few days?



4. Have you vetted any credibility in ANY of your reports?



I am waiting for one thing that is accurate beyond a name change or photoshop session. I will see you in court you clown. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Let’s talk FACTS since so many people (mainly opposing fanbase’s fans) want to talk.



1. My kids are suffering because of all of this (most important)

2. I never beat my wife

3. OSU botched the investigation and worse off the “punishment” — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

4. They forced @OSUCoachMeyer into his statement, I hope at least... because he knows what’s real and would have never apologized.

5. President Drake is either the cause of the joke of an “investigation” or “punishment” or he allowed it. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Let’s talk about who was LEGITIMATELY hurt in this:



1. My children

2. The Buckeye Players

3. Ohio State Staff

4. The fans



Talk about victim shaming! But nobody wants the TRUTH when it comes to stuff like this-Hypocritical people-keep tweeting-you’re hurting innocent people. — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Oh... I didn’t forget. The truth will come out. Lol. She is NO victim. https://t.co/amAOdoQPXP — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

And that’s the point of my tweets. People like you need to just “log off” and “not hit send” with hurtful tweets that you have no knowledge about being based on fact or vengeance. Take you’re own advice, Chris. https://t.co/zZfjtzZK3k — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

It is very hard to be silent when falsehoods & half-truths are said about you and there is no way to defend yourself. I’ve made mistakes in my life but being a domestic abuser is not one of them! I’ll answer every question in court and under oath when the time comes & cant WAIT! — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

They got set “ablaze” at the press conference. And everyone at OSU knows that. https://t.co/5pHqXyG8HF — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

It already got ugly. Ask my kids. Straight scumbag. https://t.co/81XwCIelth — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Oh am I? Brenda... I’ve been a huge supporter of everything you’ve ever done. And so sympathetic to what happened to you. But if you can’t see that things aren’t always black and white, or that there is NEVER a false accusation... you’re really working on your own agenda. https://t.co/yaTviV603J — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Lol wow... you just proved you’re a one sided clown. THEY GOT USED WHEN THEY HAD TO GO TO SCHOOL AND DEAL WITH FALSE ACCUSATIONS AGAIBST THEIR DAD!!!!! Please stop tweeting at me. I used to be a huge fan and supporter... but you just proved you’re not a truth seeker... https://t.co/n7FNz0i99t — Zach Smith (@CoachZachSmith) August 29, 2018

Ohio State opens its season against Oregon State on Sept. 1. While Meyer is suspended, offensive coordinator Ryan Day will serve as the interim head coach.