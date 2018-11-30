As rumors have swirled over Urban Meyer's future at Ohio State, the head coach put those to rest Friday after a report surfaced claiming he would step down next year.

Football Scoop cited anonymous sources in a report Friday, alleging Meyer told athletic director Gene Smith that he does not "expect to continue to coach past the 2019 season." The website also reported that offensive coordinator Ryan Day, who served as interim head coach during Meyer's suspension, has a "significant raise coming" with an "unwritten understanding" that he will take over when Meyer steps down.

When asked about the report at Friday's Big Ten Championship Game press conference, Meyer responded with "no comment."

ESPN reached out to Smith, who responded via text message, saying there's "no truth to it."

Day, 39, has been considered for other head coaching opportunities and will potentially be at Kansas State if Bill Snyder steps down, report ESPN. Earlier this season, it was reported that Ohio State discussed a plan with Day to make him a "coach-in-waiting" as Meyer's eventual successor.

In October, Meyer, 54, told reporters he plans to coach at Ohio State next year after speculation mounted that he would step down at the end of this season. Questions about his health came up, and Meyer later revealed he suffers from headaches due to a cyst in his brain.