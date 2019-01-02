Watch: Drake Dons Alabama Apparel During Workout Ahead of CFP Final

Alabama fans will find themselves in their feelings over this, one way or another.

By Kaelen Jones
January 02, 2019

Alabama fans will find themselves in their feelings over this, one way or another.

On Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide shared a video of Drake donning an Alabama sweater during a work out. The Canadian-born rapper appears to be discussing New Year's resolutions, urging viewers to follow through and put action to words.

"All that resolution stuff is great," Drake says. "All that mental talk to yourself is great. What you've got to do on the 1st is you've got to get up. You've actually got to go and do it. You know what I'm saying?"

Of course, Drake has made waves over the years for publicly stanning for teams. The rap icon has made appearances at Kentucky basketball events and is perhaps the Toronto Raptors most famous and sometimes outlandish, diehard fan.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide kick off against No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff final on Monday, Jan. 7. Stay tuned to see if Drake appears on Alabama's sideline beside Nick Saban.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)