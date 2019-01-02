Alabama fans will find themselves in their feelings over this, one way or another.

On Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide shared a video of Drake donning an Alabama sweater during a work out. The Canadian-born rapper appears to be discussing New Year's resolutions, urging viewers to follow through and put action to words.

"All that resolution stuff is great," Drake says. "All that mental talk to yourself is great. What you've got to do on the 1st is you've got to get up. You've actually got to go and do it. You know what I'm saying?"

Of course, Drake has made waves over the years for publicly stanning for teams. The rap icon has made appearances at Kentucky basketball events and is perhaps the Toronto Raptors most famous and sometimes outlandish, diehard fan.

The No. 1 Crimson Tide kick off against No. 2 Clemson in the College Football Playoff final on Monday, Jan. 7. Stay tuned to see if Drake appears on Alabama's sideline beside Nick Saban.