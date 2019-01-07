Clemson Football Roasts Drake for Supporting Alabama During National Championship Blowout

Clemson called Drake out for being a fan of... good teams.

By Emily Caron
January 07, 2019

Everyone knows Drake is a big sports fan. The rap icon has been seen at Kentucky basketball events, and he's probably the Toronto Raptors' most famous fan. And ahead of the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, Drake lent his support to Alabama. 

Clemson made note.

When the Canadian-born rapper donned an Alabama sweatshirt during a New Year's workout, the Crimson Tide shared the video from their Twitter account, taking Drake's support in stride.

Drake has a tendency to hop on the bandwagon of successful teams (cough, Kentucky, cough). Clemson's football program acknowledged that tendency when it called out the rapper after taking a 44–16 lead over Alabama during Monday's championship. 

Unfortunatlely for Drake, Tiger nation didn't appear too happy with the suggestion that the Crimson Tide "fan" hop on the Clemson bandwagon. 

Better luck with the next pick, Drake.

