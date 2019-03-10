Former Wisconsin Quarterback Alex Hornibrook Announces Transfer to Florida State

Alex Hornibrook was Wisconsin's starting quarterback for the last three seasons.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 10, 2019

Alex Hornibrook is leaving behind the frigid winters of the Big Ten and will spend his final year of eligibility playing in the sunshine state after announcing he is transferring to Florida State Sunday.

The former Wisconsin quarterback started the last three seasons for the Badgers but decided to leave the program after winter workouts following an injury-riddled redshirt-junior season in 2018.

Concussions kept Hornibrook out four games over the course of the season, including the Badgers' Pinstripe Bowl appearance against Miami.

Hornibrook will be expected to start at Florida State as a fifth-year senior transfer, but junior James Blackman will likely have a chance to earn the starting position himself. In 35 games over the last three years, Hornibrook has completed 60.5% of his passes for 5,438 yards, 47 touchdowns and 33 interceptions. Blackman has tossed for 2,740 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 picks over 15 games the last two years while completing 59.2% of his throws.

Florida State dismissed quarterback Deondre Francois last month, prompting him to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

