Former Ohio State QB Tate Martell Cleared by NCAA to Play 2019 Season With Miami

The NCAA has cleared quarterback Tate Martell to play the 2019 season at Miami.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 19, 2019

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell received a waiver from the NCAA and has been cleared to play in 2019 at Miami, the team announced Tuesday. 

"We are pleased with this ruling and appreciate the NCAA recognizing that this waiver met the criteria under the membership established guidelines," athletic director Blake James said in a statement. "We would like to thank the NCAA, as well as Ohio State University, for their assistance and support throughout the waiver process. We look forward to seeing Tate compete for the Hurricanes this season."

Martell announced his transfer to Miami on Jan. 16 – just days after entering the NCAA transfer portal. The four-star recruit from Las Vegas spent the 2018 season as a backup to Heisman Trophy finalist Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State. Then, former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields announced his decision to transfer to Ohio State, and he enrolled in classes in Columbus, Ohio.

At the time, Fields was reportedly planning to ask the NCAA for immediate eligibility in hopes of playing for the team in 2019. Fields was then granted immediate eligibility.

Martell originally said he wouldn't leave the Buckeyes in the event of a big name transfer coming in at quarterback. 

The 5-11, 210-pound Martell went 23–for–28 with 269 yards and one touchdown in six games this season.

