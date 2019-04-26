32 NFL hopefuls's dreams came true on Thursday night in the first round of the draft.

Arizona took Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick like they were expected to and the 49ers snagged Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the second.

After Alabama and Clemson met in the national championship this year, the programs rocked the first round and each had three players selected. Surprisingly, Mississippi State also tied the two schools for most players taken in the first round. Thursday night marked a new draft record for the Bulldogs, who previously had two first-round players drafted in 1996.

Here's the first-round picks from each school:

Alabama: DT Quinnen Williams, OT Jonah Williams and RB Josh Jacobs

Clemson: DE Clelin Ferrell, DL Christian Wilkins, DT Dexter Lawrence

Mississippi State: DL Jeffrey Simmons, DE Montez Sweat, S Jonathan Abram

Other schools that were close behind them with two players taken in the first round included Ohio State, Oklahoma, Iowa and Michigan.