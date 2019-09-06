We are moving on to Week 2 of the college football season after a pretty typical Week 1. Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts both starred for their new teams in impressive debuts, setting the tone for what's (hopefully) to come this season. After a few games under Friday night lights to start your weekend, Week 2's upcoming slate highlights a few fun matchups that should make for some great Saturday ball.

We've got you covered with the top games on tap and the matchups you don't want to miss, followed by the complete schedule for the weekend.

Saturday, noon slate

No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland: The Terps might be the unranked team in this matchup but do not sleep on the possible struggle that Syracuse will face this weekend in College Park. The Orange enter this potential trap game just one week away from hosting No. 1 Clemson. The Tigers will visit the Carrier Dome at night during homecoming, which has fans hoping that a win over Maryland and a hot 2–0 start could mean the school's first-ever visit from College GameDay. But they have to get through the rebuilding Terps first. New coach Mike Locksley, quarterback Josh Jackson and running back Anthony McFarland have their work cut out for them, especially against Syracuse's talented defensive line. Can Cuse quarterback Tommy DeVito, who had a poor Week 1 showing vs. Liberty, step up and secure a second straight win this weekend?

You could also make a case for Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State as a noon-watch worthy game if you want to see Justin Fields shine some more in this in-state showdown.

Saturday, afternoon slate

No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson: Aggies offensive lineman Jared Hocker has already called for “an upset” in Death Valley this weekend, which means you know this game will be good. This is one of two games this weekend featuring a pair of ranked opponents. Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond scored four touchdowns in Week 1, but the Tigers have golden boy Trevor Lawrence and star running Travis Etienne, who was unstoppable last week with 205 rushing yards and three TDs. Two high powered offenses should make for a fun Saturday SEC afternoon showdown.

Saturday night slate

No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas: Alright, alright, alright. If you didn't get your fill of the Lone Star State in the afternoon slate, stick around for Saturday night's showdown between these two top-10 teams. The Longhorns have the home-field advantage and one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Sam Ehlinger – and they have the one and only Mathew McConaughey who you can watch all night on the sidelines for some nice eye candy to complement the clash (see below) – while the Tigers boast one of the most talented defenses in the nation and an offense that's not worth underestimating. Their new no-huddle, spread scheme will get a test in a rowdy road environment. Sparks will fly Saturday night and you won't want to miss out.

🤘🤘🤘🤘 — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 5, 2019

Friday, Sept. 6

• 8 p.m.: William & Mary at Virginia (ACC Network)

• 8 p.m.: Wake Forest at Rice (CBSSN)

• 9 p.m.: Marshall at No. 24 Boise State (ESPN2)

• 10 p.m.: Sacramento State at Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)

Saturday, Sept. 7

• 11 a.m.: Ohio at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)

• 12 p.m.: Cincinnati at No. 5 Ohio State (ABC)

• 12 p.m.: Army at No. 7 Michigan (FOX)

• 12 p.m.: Rutgers at No. 20 Iowa (FS1)

• 12 p.m.: No. 21 Syracuse at Maryland (ESPN)

• 12 p.m.: Old Dominion at Virginia Tech (ESPNU)

• 12 p.m.: UAB at Akron (CBSSN)

• 12 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Kent State (ESPN3)

• 12 p.m.: Southern at Memphis (ESPN3)

• 12 p.m.: West Virginia at Missouri (ESPN2)

• 12 p.m.: Charleston Southern at South Carolina (SEC Network)

• 12 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Purdue (BTN)

• 12 p.m.: Bowling Green at Kansas State (No TV Channel Listed)

• 12:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at NC State (ACC Network)

• 1 p.m.: Northern Illinois No. 13 Utah (Pac-12 Network)

• 2 p.m.: Fordham at Ball State (ESPN3)

• 2 p.m.: USF at Georgia Tech (ACC Network Extra)

• 2:30 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at Miami (OH) (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (ABC)

• 3:30 p.m.: Central Michigan at No. 17 Wisconsin (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m.: No. 25 Nebraska at Colorado (FOX)

• 3:30 p.m.: Southern Illinois at UMass (No TV Channel Listed)

• 3:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

• 3:30 p.m.: Grambling at Louisiana Tech (NFL Network)

• 3:30 p.m.: Richmond at Boston College (ACC Network Extra)

• 3:30 p.m.: Illinois at UConn (CBSSN)

• 3:30 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Indiana (BTN)

• 3:30 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

• 4 p.m.: New Mexico State at No. 2 Alabama (SEC Network)

• 4 p.m.: Murray State at No. 3 Georgia (ESPN2)

• 4 p.m.: UTSA at Baylor (No TV Channel Listed)

• 4 p.m.: Western Illinois at Colorado State (No TV Channel Listed)

• 4:15 p.m.: San Diego State at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

• 5 p.m.: Northern Colorado at No. 22 Washington State (No TV Channel Listed)

• 5 p.m.: UL Monroe at Florida State (ACC Network)

• 6 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at Duke (ACC Network Extra)

• 6 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Eastern Carolina (ESPN3)

• 6 p.m.: Maine at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m.: South Dakota at No. 4 Oklahoma (No TV Channel Listed)

• 7 p.m.: No. 18 UCF at Florida Atlantic (CBSSN)

• 7 p.m.: Furman at Georgia State (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Jackson State at South Alabama (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Wyoming at Texas State (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Florida International (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m.: Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: North Texas at SMU (ESPN3)

• 7 p.m.: Eastern Kentucky at Louisville (ACC Network Extra)

• 7 p.m.: BYU at Tennessee (ESPN)

• 7 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Kansas (ESPN+)

• 7 p.m.: McNeese at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

• 7:30 p.m.: No. 6 LSU at No. 9 Texas (ABC)

• 7:30 p.m.: Tulane at No. 10 Auburn (ESPN2)

• 7:30 p.m.: UT Martin at No. 11 Florida (ESPNU)

• 7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at No. 15 Penn State (FOX)

• 7:30 p.m.: Nevada at No. 16 Oregon (Pac-12 Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at No. 19 Michigan State (BTN)

• 7:30 p.m.: Eastern Michigan at Kentucky (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Ole Miss (SEC Network)

• 7:30 p.m.: Stony Brook at Utah State (No TV Channel Listed)

• 7:30 p.m.: Liberty at Louisana (ESPN+)

• 8 p.m.: Prarie View at Houston (ESPN3)

• 8 p.m.: Miami at North Carolina (ACC Network)

• 8 p.m.: UTEP at Texas State (No TV Channel Listed)

• 9 p.m.: Tulsa at San Jose State (ESPN3)

• 10 p.m.: Arkansas State at UNLV (No TV Channel Listed)

• 10:30 p.m.: California at No. 14 Washington (FS1)

• 10:30 p.m.: No. 23 Stanford at USC (ESPN)

• 10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Fresno State (CBSSN)

• 10:45 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona (Pac-12 Network)

• 11:59 p.m.: Oregon State at Hawaii (No TV Channel Listed)