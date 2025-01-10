Abdul Carter Pays Respect to Icons LaVarr Arrington, Micah Parsons Before Orange Bowl
At Penn State, 11 is more than just a number—it symbolizes excellence at the linebacker position, like No. 44 does for running backs at Syracuse.
In the Nittany Lions' recent history, five linebackers have worn the number. Three of those linebackers met up Thursday before Penn State took on Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl.
Posing together pregame were LaVarr Arrington (an All-American, the Bednarik winner and a ninth-place Heisman finisher in 1999), Abdul Carter (an All-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024), and Micah Parsons (a two-time All-Pro for the Dallas Cowboys).
Here's the photo depicting Linebacker U in all its glory.
Other Nittany Lions to don the number include Brandon Bell and NaVorro Bowman (a four-time All-Pro).
Carter is expected to be a high pick in April's NFL draft; he enters the Orange Bowl with a Big Ten-leading 11 sacks and 22 tackles for loss to his name this season.