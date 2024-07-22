SI

ACC Commissioner Vows Lengthy Court Fight If Necessary Against Clemson, Florida State

Jul 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; ACC commissioner Jim Phillips speaks to the media during ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown.
Much of the spotlight this college football offseason has been on the SEC and Big Ten's respective expansions, but the ACC is changing as well.

This year, California, SMU and Stanford will enter the fold. The three schools' entries come amid a turbulent time for the league, which has been sued by Clemson and Florida State over its control of its members' media rights.

On Monday, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips vowed to see the league's court fight against the Tigers and Seminoles to a bitter end.

"I can state that we will fight to protect the ACC and our members for as long as it takes," Phillips said at the ACC's football media days in Charlotte, via Andrea Adelson of ESPN. "We are confident in this league and that it will remain a premier conference in college athletics for the long-term future. These disputes continue to be extremely damaging, disruptive and incredibly harmful to the league."

In 2023, Florida State went 13–0 in the regular season but was left out of the final four-team College Football Playoff. The Seminoles formally challenged the league's grant of rights in December; Clemson followed suit in March.

"Forceful moments deserve forceful support and leadership," Phillips said. "I don't know that I've changed at all, other than I stand by everything I've said. Either you believe in what's been signed or you don't. We're going to do everything we can to protect the league."

