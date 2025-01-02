SI

ACC Conference Record in Bowl Games for 2024 Season

Karl Rasmussen

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward looks up at the scoreboard during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward looks up at the scoreboard during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones during the Pop-Tarts Bowl. / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC had a disappointing college football season in 2024, and that was summed up adequately by their dismal showing as a conference in this season's bowl games. 13 of the 17 ACC teams qualified for bowl games this year, including the conference's two College Football Playoff teams: Clemson and SMU.

They didn't fare too well in postseason play. Both of the conference's CFP teams were eliminated in their first matchups, and the rest of the ACC limped through their bowl games. Here's a look at how the teams fared:

ACC Bowl Games:

Bowl Game

Teams & Score

ACC Record

CFP First-Round Game

SMU (10) vs. Penn State (38)

0-1

CFP First-Round Game

Clemson (24) vs. Texas (38)

0-2

Art of Sport LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk

California (13) vs. UNLV (24)

0-3

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Pittsburgh (46) vs. Toledo (48)

0-4

Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Tech (27) vs. Vanderbilt (35)

0-5

DirecTV Holiday Bowl

Syracuse (52) vs. Washington State (35)

1-5

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn (27) vs. North Carolina (14)

1-6

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College (15) vs. Nebraska (20)

1-7

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Iowa State (42) vs. Miami (41)

1-8

Go Bowling Military Bowl

East Carolina (26) vs. NC State (21)

1-9

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Louisville (35) vs. Washington (34)

2-9

Taxslayer Gator Bowl

Duke vs. Ole Miss

TBD

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

TBD

Through the first 11 of the conference's 13 bowl game appearances, only two teams have emerged victorious: Louisville and Syracuse. Every other ACC team has fallen short in their bowl games, with Duke and Virginia Tech still yet to play.

Syracuse secured the conference's biggest victory, defeating Washington State by 17 while dropping an ACC-best 52 points. Meanwhile, SMU's 28-point loss to Penn State in the opening round of CFP play was the conference's biggest margin of defeat during bowl season.

The conference hopes that the Blue Devils and Hokies can help turn things around with victories in the Gator Bowl and Mayo bowl, respectively.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/College Football