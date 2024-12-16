Alan Bowman Jokes With Fan After Declaring for NFL Draft, Ending Long College Career
Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman officially announced the end of his lengthy college career on Monday when he declared for the 2025 NFL draft. After his announcement, he responded to a joke from a fan on social media, who suggested that Bowman was going to return for an eighth collegiate season.
"I think 7 was enough," wrote Bowman, alongside a crying-laughing emoji.
Bowman made his college football debut back in 2018 when he was a freshman at Texas Tech. He played three seasons for the Red Raiders before transferring to Michigan in 2021. Injuries limited him to just three games in '21 and four games in '22. He was granted a medical hardship waiver for both seasons. Bowman then transferred to Oklahoma State in 2023 and played his final two seasons of college ball for the Cowboys. In all, he played in seven seasons at the collegiate level.
In all, Bowman featured in 51 games for the three different programs. This past year at Oklahoma State, he played in 11 games and recorded 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while completing 60% of his passes. He has 65 passing touchdowns and 44 interceptions in his career.
His declaration for the upcoming draft officially ends his college career, which began the same year as Trevor Lawrence's freshman season at Clemson. For reference, Lawrence is already in his fourth season in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars.