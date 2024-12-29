SI

Andy Reid Delivered Classy Congratulations to Mike Vick for Head Coaching Job

Vick is set to become the head coach of Norfolk State in 2025.

Mike Kadlick

Vick played under Reid with the Eagles from 2009-12.
Vick played under Reid with the Eagles from 2009-12. / Screenshot via @NFLonFox on X.
In this story:

In one of his final shows as a co-host of FOX's NFL Kickoff Michael Vick received an awesome message from one of his former bosses before heading to Virginia to become head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans.

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid—who coached Vick during both of their times with the Eagles from 2009-12—left the 44-year-old this wholesome video note on Sunday morning:

"Michael Vick: The new head coach of Norfolk State. Man, is that school lucky to have you," said Reid. "You're gonna do a great job, those kids are fortunate to have you—probably most of all to learn from—and you'll be awesome. You'll be great for the University, and I love ya and I know you're gonna do a great job for 'em. So all the best going forward, and I'm now a Norfolk fan."

"I'll make sure I get coach a hat..." Vick responded. "I love that man to death."

Reid the head coach in Philadelphia when the Eagles gave Vick an NFL second chance after he was suspended and imprisoned during the 2007-08 seasons. The quarterback went on to win the league's Comeback Player of the Year Award with the Eagles in 2010.

Vick—who grew up in Newport News, Va. and attended Virginia Tech—was announced as the 19th head coach of Norfolk State on Dec. 20. The Spartans went 4-8 overall in 2024 and 2-4 in the MEAC conference.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/College Football