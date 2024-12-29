Andy Reid Delivered Classy Congratulations to Mike Vick for Head Coaching Job
In one of his final shows as a co-host of FOX's NFL Kickoff Michael Vick received an awesome message from one of his former bosses before heading to Virginia to become head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid—who coached Vick during both of their times with the Eagles from 2009-12—left the 44-year-old this wholesome video note on Sunday morning:
"Michael Vick: The new head coach of Norfolk State. Man, is that school lucky to have you," said Reid. "You're gonna do a great job, those kids are fortunate to have you—probably most of all to learn from—and you'll be awesome. You'll be great for the University, and I love ya and I know you're gonna do a great job for 'em. So all the best going forward, and I'm now a Norfolk fan."
"I'll make sure I get coach a hat..." Vick responded. "I love that man to death."
Reid the head coach in Philadelphia when the Eagles gave Vick an NFL second chance after he was suspended and imprisoned during the 2007-08 seasons. The quarterback went on to win the league's Comeback Player of the Year Award with the Eagles in 2010.
Vick—who grew up in Newport News, Va. and attended Virginia Tech—was announced as the 19th head coach of Norfolk State on Dec. 20. The Spartans went 4-8 overall in 2024 and 2-4 in the MEAC conference.