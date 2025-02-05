Arch Manning's Father Cooper Is Prepared for Texas QB to Struggle in 2025
Arch Manning is in line to become the starting quarterback at Texas in 2025, after two years behind the NFL-bound Quinn Ewers. Manning impressed in limited time under center this fall, but the pressure will ramp up dramatically as he takes over an offense for a program with national title aspirations.
While he isn't an SEC and NFL great like his brothers Eli and Peyton, Arch's father Cooper Manning won't be blindsided by the hype and expectations foisted upon his son as he prepares to lead Steve Sarkisian's attack. During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Manning said that he believes Arch sitting for two years was good for his development. He also admitted that he knows his son will struggle at times as a starter, and hear plenty from fans when it happens.
“I think having your children struggle with some things is good. Yeah, it's frustrating not to play. Did he love it? No. Was it probably good for him in the long run? Yes," Manning said. "You don’t want your kiddos to come home and be unhappy, but at the same time, sometimes going through a little hardship and some bumps in the road are good."
"Arch is going to have plenty more of those. These are the real ones, when you get beat this year and have bad games. I mean you, know how they do it in the media, they crown you way too early and then they jump on and kill ya. So he’s getting way too much attention and way too much credit and he’s going to struggle, and they’re going to say 'He’s not as good, he’s overrated!' It’s coming, everybody knows it.”
Both Cooper and Arch have been very levelheaded throughout his exceptionally-hyped young college career. During an interview last week, the young quarterback said that he believes he's received "undeserved attention" based on his last name and hasn't "done anything" yet.
He'll have a chance to garner some well-deserved attention as soon as Texas's 2025 season begins, as the Longhorns travel to face national champion Ohio State on Aug. 30.