Arch Manning Names Superstar NFL Quarterback He Views As His 'Role Model'
The 2025 college football season is set to be a big one for Arch Manning, who is expected to take the Texas Longhorns' starting job after spending the last two seasons as a backup to Quinn Ewers. The hype is high around this Manning family member, and Longhorns fans will likely only grow more excited after learning who Arch views as his NFL role model.
Speaking with the athleisure brand Vuori as part of a new NIL deal, Manning revealed he thinks highly Buffalo Bills superstar and reigning MVP Josh Allen when asked for his sports role models.
"I really like to watch Josh Allen," Manning said. "He's one of my biggest role models. I love the way he plays. I like the way he carries himself."
The young signal-caller also admires Michael Jordan, like pretty much any high-level competitor.
"In other sports, I'd say it's Michael Jordan, my dad loved him when I was growing up. They are the ultimate competitors, they have fun, and they stay true to themselves."
While Manning would definitely be a family outlier if his game in any way resembled that of Allen's, his is a great model to try and follow. Allen was far from a finished product when he was selected 10th in the 2019 NFL draft and his flaws seemed so glaring it was difficult to foresee a path to greatness. But Allen found it, reigning in his worst tendencies while improving his all-around game. He was rewarded with his first MVP award this past season, along with a six-year, $330 million contract extension.
Manning is hoping to follow that trajectory in some fashion as he enters the biggest season of his football career. It'll start by shining for Texas. The pressure is on.