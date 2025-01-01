Arch Manning Pays Classy Tribute to Cam Skattebo After Texas's Unreal Peach Bowl Win
The Peach Bowl between No. 4 Texas and No. 10 Arizona State Wednesday was one of those rare sporting events where it seemed unfair that either team should lose.
Clearly out-talent-ed, the Sun Devils used every trick in the book to push the Longhorns to double overtime. Accordingly, when Texas came out on top, its players rushed to pay respect to Arizona State's star—running back Cam Skattebo.
Skattebo racked up 143 rushing yards and 99 receving yards, and even threw a 42-yard touchdown for good measure. Among his bevy of well-wishers postgame was Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, who watched the classic unfold from the sidelines.
Defying the odds and his small stature, Skattebo finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2024—the best finish for a Sun Devil since quarterback Jake Plummer, who served as Arizona State's honorary captain Wednesday, in 1996.
Both players have bigger games ahead of them, but it's unlikely they'll ever forget what their teams did in the Peach Bowl to start 2025.