Arkansas Set to Hire Memphis Coach Ryan Silverfield
Coming off a rough season-ending 31–17 loss to border rival Missouri on Saturday, Arkansas has decided to hire Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield, Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer confirmed on Sunday morning.
The Razorbacks fired coach Sam Pittman back on Sept. 28 after a rough start to his sixth season in Fayetteville. Bobby Petrino acted as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Arkansas finished last in the SEC with a 2–10 overall record and an 0–8 conference record.
Silverfield took over as interim coach at Memphis at the end of the 2019 season following Mike Norvell’s departure to Florida State. Since then, Silverfield has posted a 50–25 head coaching record. This past season, the Tigers went 8–4. He notably led Memphis to an 11–2 record last season and captured his fourth bowl game win at the Frisco Bowl over West Virginia.
One of the standout candidates for the Arkansas job was South Florida’s Alex Golesh, who was recently reported to be taking the Razorbacks job. He is now being reported to become the new coach at Auburn, SI’s Pat Forde reported on Sunday.