Ashton Jeanty Gave Boise State Teammates a Classy Shout-Out After Record Performance

Jeanty gave a perfect answer to this question about his individual success.

Tim Capurso

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and running back Dylan Riley (24) celebrate after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Albertsons Stadium on November 29. 2024.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and running back Dylan Riley (24) celebrate after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Albertsons Stadium on November 29. 2024. / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Ashton Jeanty made yet another convincing case for the Heisman Trophy in Boise State's 34-18 win over Oregon State on Friday, as the Broncos star running back ran for 226 yards and a touchdown, setting the Mountain West Conference single-season rushing record, as well as the Boise State single-season scrimmage yards record.

After the game, Jeanty, speaking with FOX Sports's Josh Sims, was asked about his big-time performance and what it meant for the Broncos. Jeanty, rather than speak about himself, gave a classy shout-out to his teammates.

"First of all, I gotta give all glory to God," Jeanty said. "But it felt amazing man. Not only just for me but for the team. The personal success that I have doesn't come anywhere just from me. It comes from team success, and great offensive play and defensive play."

Jeanty is currently trailing only one man in the race for the Heisman Trophy—Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter. While Hunter had another magnificent game on Friday, Jeanty’s numbers are undeniably Heisman worthy.

Given Jeanty's mind-bloggling numbers—he amassed 2,288 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in the regular season—it wouldn't be surprising to see him seize a bit of the spotlight for himself. This is a player who teased besting Barry Sanders's single-season FBS rushing record, and set a bevy of program records this season.

But clearly, as evidenced by this answer, that's not the kind of teammate Jeanty is.

