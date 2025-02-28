Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer
Auburn football announced on Friday that coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer.
According to a statement issued by the university, the cancer was detected early and Freeze will be able to continue his normal coaching duties.
"Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable,” the Auburn statement read. “He will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming proper treatment, is expected to make a full recovery. Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings.”
Freeze's coaching status will remain the same while he undergoes treatment. Freeze will be entering his third season as Auburn's head coach after going 11–14 in his first two years with the program.