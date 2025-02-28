SI

Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

The 55-year-old coach will be able to continue his normal coaching duties.

Madison Williams

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze stands on the sidelines during a game.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze stands on the sidelines during a game. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
Auburn football announced on Friday that coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer.

According to a statement issued by the university, the cancer was detected early and Freeze will be able to continue his normal coaching duties.

"Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable,” the Auburn statement read. “He will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming proper treatment, is expected to make a full recovery. Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings.”

Freeze's coaching status will remain the same while he undergoes treatment. Freeze will be entering his third season as Auburn's head coach after going 11–14 in his first two years with the program.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

