Big 12 Conference Record in Bowl Games for 2024 Season
The Big 12 Conference wasn't well represented in the College Football Playoff this season, with only conference champs Arizona State making the 12-team field. Despite that, they had plenty of teams taking part in other bowl games.
Of the 16 teams in the conference, nine were bowl eligible at the end of the season. The Big 12 was represented in the Rate Bowl, New Mexico Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Peach Bowl, Autozone Liberty Bowl, Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl and the Kinder's Texas Bowl.
Here's how the conference fared in its bowl game appearances:
Big 12 Bowl Game Record
Bowl Game
Teams & Score
Big 12 Record
Scooter Coffee's Frisco Bowl
Memphis 42, West Virginia 37
0-1
Rate Bowl
Kansas State 44, Rutgers 41
1-1
Autozone Liberty Bowl
Arkansas 39, Texas Tech 26
1-2
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
TCU 34, Louisiana 3
2-2
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Iowa State 42, Miami 41
3-2
Valero Alamo Bowl
BYU 36, Colorado 14
4-3
Kinder's Texas Bowl
LSU 46, Baylor 31
4-4
Peach Bowl
Texas 39, Arizona State 31
4-5
The Big 12 went 4-5 in bowl games this year. Their biggest victory was TCU's rout of Louisiana at the New Mexico Bowl, while their biggest defeat was the one Colorado suffered against BYU, 36–14. It was a highly-entertaining bowl season for the Big 12, with every single game featuring at least one team with 34 or more points.
The most disappointing performance came from Colorado, who had Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter suiting up. The Buffaloes' 14 points were the fewest scored by any Big 12 team in their respective bowl games.
Cam Skattebo and the Sun Devils did the conference proud in the College Football Playoff, despite falling in double overtime against Texas.