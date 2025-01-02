SI

Big 12 Conference Record in Bowl Games for 2024 Season

The Big 12 had nine teams participate in bowl games this year, with four teams taking home trophies.

Karl Rasmussen

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is tackled by Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni during the Alamo Bowl.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is tackled by Brigham Young Cougars safety Raider Damuni during the Alamo Bowl. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Big 12 Conference wasn't well represented in the College Football Playoff this season, with only conference champs Arizona State making the 12-team field. Despite that, they had plenty of teams taking part in other bowl games.

Of the 16 teams in the conference, nine were bowl eligible at the end of the season. The Big 12 was represented in the Rate Bowl, New Mexico Bowl, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Alamo Bowl, Peach Bowl, Autozone Liberty Bowl, Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl and the Kinder's Texas Bowl.

Here's how the conference fared in its bowl game appearances:

Big 12 Bowl Game Record

Bowl Game

Teams & Score

Big 12 Record

Scooter Coffee's Frisco Bowl

Memphis 42, West Virginia 37

0-1

Rate Bowl

Kansas State 44, Rutgers 41

1-1

Autozone Liberty Bowl

Arkansas 39, Texas Tech 26

1-2

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

TCU 34, Louisiana 3

2-2

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Iowa State 42, Miami 41

3-2

Valero Alamo Bowl

BYU 36, Colorado 14

4-3

Kinder's Texas Bowl

LSU 46, Baylor 31

4-4

Peach Bowl

Texas 39, Arizona State 31

4-5

The Big 12 went 4-5 in bowl games this year. Their biggest victory was TCU's rout of Louisiana at the New Mexico Bowl, while their biggest defeat was the one Colorado suffered against BYU, 36–14. It was a highly-entertaining bowl season for the Big 12, with every single game featuring at least one team with 34 or more points.

The most disappointing performance came from Colorado, who had Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter suiting up. The Buffaloes' 14 points were the fewest scored by any Big 12 team in their respective bowl games.

Cam Skattebo and the Sun Devils did the conference proud in the College Football Playoff, despite falling in double overtime against Texas.

