Bill Belichick to Have Exclusive Interview With Michael Strahan Amid Relationship Saga
Bill Belichick is going back on the air.
On Sunday, Good Morning America aired an advertisement for a sit-down interview the 73-year-old is set to have with Michael Strahan. The interview is scheduled to air on Friday morning.
Belichick is headed back into the spotlight after an awkward interview with CBS that also involved his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson. This may be a chance for North Carolina's football coach to clean up that mess.
Hudson was in the news on Sunday as she finished second runner-up in the Miss Maine pageant. The couple has made headlines for months, as the 24-year-old has been heavily involved with the Tar Heels program and Belichick's appearances.
We'll see what comes of Belichick's interview with Strahan, but given both are former NFL greats the head coach might think it's a friendlier venue in which he'll get easier treatment.