Brandon Marshall Saw Jeremiah Smith’s Bank Account and Couldn’t Stop Laughing
Brandon Marshall was one of the most dangerous men in the NFL in his prime. Through 13 NFL seasons, Marshall eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving eight times, and finished with 83 career touchdowns.
But Marshall last played football in 2018, and football has changed a lot since he’s left the sport. Salaries have gone up—way up. And with the advent of NIL, now the biggest stars of college football can make huge sums before they reach the NFL.
Marshall learned this the hard way while hanging out with Ohio State wide out Jeremiah Smith. In a video related to Marshall’s I AM ATHLETE series, Smith and Marshall can be seen showing each other their bank accounts on their phones.
As soon as the numbers went through his head, Marshall burst out in laughter. “Jeremiah’s got more money than me!” he said.
Smith’s freshman campaign with Ohio State was historic, Smith breaking the record for receiving yards by a freshman and helping lead the Buckeyes to a national championship.
Unsurprisingly, with a title comes a lot of NIL dollars, but so many dollars that he has a bigger bank account than an NFL veteran of 13 seasons? It’s possible that Smith needs to diversify his assets a bit, or that Marshall has his funds spread out a bit.