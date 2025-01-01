Cam Skattebo Consoled by Teammates After ASU Loses Nail-Biter to Texas
The Arizona State Sun Devils proved everyone wrong with a positively electric performance against Texas in Wednesday's Peach Bowl, managing to overcome a 16-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to send the game to double overtime. Although the Longhorns walked away with the 39–31 win, Arizona State will be remembered for its valiant comeback, fueled by star running back Cam Skattebo.
The 22-year-old had high hopes for himself ahead of the game and managed to live up to them: he finished with 143 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards, two rushing touchdowns, a passing touchdown, and a two-point conversion. And somehow, that still wasn't enough. So it's pretty understandable that the loss hit him hard.
As Texas celebrated, cameras cut to Skattebo looking dejected on the field while his teammates came over to console him.
Watch that moment here:
At the very least, Skattebo can walk away knowing he tuly left it all on the field, even if he didn't feel his best. The NFL will be taking note.