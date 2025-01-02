Christian McCaffrey Had Two-Word Response to Cam Skattebo Wearing His 49ers Jersey
Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo put the football world on notice after his incredible Offensive MVP-winning performance in the Sun Devils’ 39–31 double OT loss to Texas in the Peach Bowl.
Skattebo helped Arizona State come tantalizingly close to a stunning upset over the Longhorns by doing it all for the underdogs, as he finished Wednesday’s CFP quarterfinal game with 143 rushing yards, 99 receiving yards and three total touchdowns, including one 42-yard touchdown pass.
Many have already started mulling over where Skattebo could land in the NFL with some draft experts predicting the top-five Heisman finisher to be anywhere from a top-100 to mid-round pick come April.
As his NFL draft hype continues to grow, a photo of Skattebo wearing San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey’s jersey has been making the rounds online. On Thursday, McCaffrey himself gave the Sun Devils star his seal of approval.
McCaffrey reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories and tagged Skattebo along with the caption, “Young Bull.”
It’s hard not to ignore the similarities between Skattebo’s breakout senior season at Arizona State and McCaffrey’s sophomore campaign at Stanford. This year, Skattebo has 293 carries for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns. Nearly a decade ago in 2015, McCaffrey had 337 carries for 2,019 yards and eight touchdowns in the Pac-12. Both backs tacked on roughly 600 receiving yards in their respective campaigns, too.
Skattebo, who hails from Rio Linda, Calif. and already follows several 49ers players on social media, will be eager for his chance to prove himself in the NFL after a surprising run in the College Football Playoff. Given the 49ers’ bad injury luck this past season, that opportunity could come in the Bay Area if Skattebo plays his cards right.