College Football Fans Roast Kirk Ferentz for Declaration About Iowa's Offense
Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz has high hopes for the upcoming 2024 season.
"We have the potential to be a good offensive team," Ferentz said Wednesday during Big Ten media day in Indianapolis.
That statement wouldn't be notable if it was said at any of the other 133 NCAA Division I FBS programs—but Iowa has gained a reputation over Ferentz's tenure as a hard-nosed defensive-minded team that struggles to score points.
Ferentz's son, Brian Ferentz, entered his seventh season as the Hawkeyes' offensive coordinator in 2023 with a new objective in his contract: Iowa needed to average 25 points per game in order for his deal to renew in 2024. The Hawkeyes went 10–4 last season but fell far short of Ferentz's goal, ranking second-to-last in college football by scoring 15.4 points per game.
Ferentz wasn't brought back, and Iowa hired former Western Michigan coach Tim Lester to serve as the program's new offensive coordinator in 2024.
The college football world had a bit of fun Wednesday at Iowa's expense:
The Hawkeyes will open the 2024 campaign on Aug. 31 with a home tilt against Illinois State.