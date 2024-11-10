College Football Team Scores Incredible 55-Yard Touchdown on Tush Push Play
The Philadelphia Eagles perfected the Tush Push, an extremely productive and often times unstoppable play predicated on a quarterback plunging into a line with some help from his friends behind. More teams are using the method to pick up a single yard or two when it's time to move the chains and keep a drive alive. But maybe offensive coordinators have been thinking about the newfangled sneak all wrong. Maybe it's an explosive play hidden in plain sight.
Consider the 55-yard touchdown scamper by Long Island on Saturday in a game against Sacred Heart.
Holding a 21-7 lead in the closing minute of the third quarter, the Sharks faced fourth-and-inches at their own 45-yard line. They kept the offense on the field, dialed up the shove and the next thing anyone knew there was quarterback Ethan Greenwood breaking free from the scrum and into the end zone.
The footage is appropriately bizarre.
It would be the final points for either team as Long Island prevailed, 28-7.
On one hand we've never really seen this before. On the other, it's not that outrageous to think long touchdown runs could happen on these with some regularity. First off, it's a condusing mess in there and it's very touch to identify the ball-carrier in a mass of humanity. Plus there are ton of offensive players whose main job is to simply push their teammte through a line. And past that line there is nothing but green grass and hashmarks lighting the way for six.
Of course, when you watch the replays carefully you can see the defender with the best chance of making the tackle got tackled himself without so much as a call so maybe it takes the officials choosing to swallow a whistle as well.