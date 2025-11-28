‘College GameDay’ Tabs Michigan Football Great As Rivalry Week Guest Picker
Michigan is gunning for its fifth straight win over Ohio State Saturday, and College GameDay is appropriately summoning the man who helped start the Wolverines’ run of success.
Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will serve as the ESPN show’s celebrity guest picker Saturday, it announced Friday afternoon.
Hutchinson, 25, played for Michigan from 2018 to ’21. His quantum leap in his final season, which saw him lead the Big Ten in sacks with 14, coincided with the Wolverines’ first win over the Buckeyes in a decade. After Hutchinson finished second to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the Heisman voting, Detroit took the Plymouth, Mich., native second in the 2022 draft.
The defensive end served in the same role on Nov. 25, 2023, making picks before No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State 30–24. Swimmer Michael Phelps, who frequently trained at the university, served as the guest picker the last time the show came to Ann Arbor in Sept. 2024.
The Buckeyes last beat the Wolverines in 2019, coach Ryan Day's first year on the job.