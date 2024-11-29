Colorado Drew Flags for Referencing an Infamous TD Celebration vs. Oklahoma State
There are college football players who transfer from one school to another, play against their original school, and have that game serve as a kind of friendly reunion.
It seems highly unlikely that Colorado cornerback D.J. McKinney is one of those players.
With 14:25 left in the Buffaloes' game against Oklahoma State on Friday, McKinney snared a pass from Cowboys quarterback Maealiuaki Smith and ran it back for a touchdown. After the score—which put Colorado up 45–0 after its extra point—McKinney celebrated by miming a dog urinating, drawing a flurry of unsportsmanlike conduct flags.
McKinney's celebration recalled the most famous dog-urination celebration in college football history—Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore's celebration during the 2019 Egg Bowl, after which the Rebels missed a potential game-tying PAT with four seconds left.
A native of Colleyville, Texas, McKinney spent 2022 to '23 with Oklahoma State, recording 40 total tackles in 18 games.