Colorado, Syracuse Make Official Moves to Plan Joint Preseason Activities

The Buffaloes and Orange are getting together in unique fashion.

Patrick Andres

Deion Sanders poses before the NFL's awards show.
/ Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
This spring, it appears Syracuse and Colorado will come together to make history.

The Orange and Buffaloes have initiated paperwork to hold joint practices and a spring scrimmage in Boulder, Colo., coach Fran Brown said Friday via Javon Edmonds of The Syracuse Post-Standard.

“For us to be the first to do it at two historic schools would mean a lot,” Brown said. “Two African American men, too. To have the opportunity of doing that means a lot. Especially with (Colorado coach Deion Sanders) being an icon.”

The arrangement would be a first in college football, though it is a common one in the NFL—as Sanders noted when he floated the idea of a spring game against another team earlier this week.

"I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days, then you have the spring game," Sanders said. "I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously."

Syracuse and the Buffaloes have played just once on the gridiron; the No. 6 Orange downed No. 10 Colorado 26–22 in the Fiesta Bowl after the 1992 season.

In 2024, Syracuse posted its highest winning percentage since 2018 while the Buffaloes registered their highest since 2016.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

