Dabo Swinney Becomes ACC's Winningest Coach With Clemson Win Over Florida State

Most career wins by a head coach - Atlantic Coast Conference history (1953-present):

174- Dabo Swinney (Via tonight's 29-13 @ClemsonFB victory over Florida State)

173- Bobby Bowden

134- George Welsh

113- Frank Beamer

110- Mack Brown

98- Bill Dooley

96- Frank Howard

96- Danny Ford pic.twitter.com/FTSZUhN5ld