Deion Sanders Changes Tune Towards Nebraska's Matt Rhule Ahead of Rivalry Showdown

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The shift in Colorado coach Deion Sanders's tone before his team's games against Nebraska in 2023 and 2024 could not have been more pronounced.

“I’ve learned the severity, the serious nature of this rivalry and I’m embracing it 100%. This is personal. That’s the message of the week," Sanders said before the Buffaloes dismantled the Cornhuskers 36–14 in '23.

Fast forward to Tuesday, as another battle looms Saturday.

"I have a ton of respect for [coach] Matt Rhule," Sanders said via Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. "He's in—I call it our class of coaches. We all took on a tremendous test last year along with [Arizona State] coach (Kenny) Dillingham and several others. So, I feel like we're a fraternity. So, I root for that class of head coaches that came in that year."

Colorado and Nebraska have an ancient feud that dates to 1898, and includes several seismic battles in the Big Eight and Big 12 conferences. Rhule, like Sanders, is attempting to lead his program back to its former glory—the Cornhuskers have not so much as made a bowl game since 2016.

"[Rhule] was a professional, did a phenomenal job," Coach Sanders said. "Maybe not the job that he aspired to do, but he has a ton of experience and I love what he's accomplished in his college coaching career."

