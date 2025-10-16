Deion Sanders Had Classy Gesture for Colorado Bench Players During Practice
In the current age of college football, it's inevitable that every year, multiple players are going to leave teams to enter the transfer portal and seek opportunities at another school.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is well aware of this, and he's embracing that some of his players will depart and transfer to another team. To help his players prepare for this, Sanders held a scrimmage that allowed the players that don't see the field often put together some film to show other teams in the portal.
"A lot of you guys that don't get to play, you're gonna get your chance today," Sanders told the team. "This is your chance because I'm not crazy enough to think that all of you gonna be in this room next year. Some of you gonna jump in the portal. This is an opportunity for you to get some portal film. I'm the kind of coach that's gonna make sure we cut it, hype it up, give it to you however you want it, and making sure you're looking good in your portal tape."
"Some of you guys don't get to play that plan on jumping, you've already made up your mind to jumping, so I'm just trying to help you jump," Sanders said. "... I want to get you some good tape, some good film so you can assess yourself and you all should be watching yourself practice."
Sanders not only held a scrimmage for those players, but brought in cheerleaders and did what he could to simulate a game day setting. Sanders certainly didn't need to do this, but it gives a number of his players a chance to put something on tape and potentially help them land with a new team.
Colorado is currently on its bye week, which affords the team the exta time to hold a scrimmage. Beyond the scrimmage, they're preparing for a challenging matchup on the road at No. 23 Utah next week.