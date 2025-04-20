Deion Sanders Had Pitch for Players in Transfer Portal After Colorado Spring Game
Ever the opportunist, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders didn't miss an opportunity to make his program better, even during an interview after the team's spring game at Folsom Field on Saturday. Given that the spring window for college football's transfer portal opened just three days ago, Sanders couldn't resist sending a pitch to any players who might be looking for a new team.
After speaking with ESPN's Holly Rowe, Sanders turned towards the camera and spoke directly into it.
"Hey! Anybody in the portal, you know I ain't hard to find," Sanders said with a laugh.
Here's the moment, courtesy of a Colorado football fan account on X.
"Ain't hard to find" is a phrase Sanders has commonly used as a recruiting pitch to high school players and those in the portal, though it was amusing to see him seize the moment and use the phrase at the end of his interview.
Sanders has been critical of college football's current landscape in recent days. In a video shared by Well Off Media on Thursday, Sanders called out Virginia for allegedly tampering with Buffaloes defensive back Carter Stoutmire. Then, in an interview with USA Today, Sanders called for college football to adopt an NFL-style salary cap to regulate NIL deals.
So, Sanders might not like certain things about the current state of college football, but that's not going to stop him from still attempting to better his program in the current dog-eat-dog landscape.