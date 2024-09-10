Deion Sanders Reveals Timetable for Shilo Sanders's Return After Injury vs. Nebraska
After losing safety Shilo Sanders to injury during its 28–10 loss to Nebraska on Saturday evening, Colorado has offered a timetable for his return.
Sanders will miss two to three weeks with a broken arm, coach Deion Sanders—Shilo's father—said Tuesday.
"Shilo, he has the hand of God on him. So I would say two to three weeks," Deion told reporters.
Shilo has recorded 11 tackles for the Buffaloes in two games—eight solo and three assisted. He registered 55 solo tackles in 2023, fifth in the Pac-12.
The 2024 campaign marks the Tyler, Texas, native's sixth collegiate season, following stints with South Carolina from 2019 to '20 and Jackson State from 2021 to '22.
Colorado is off to a 1-1 start, having lost to the Cornhuskers a week after beating North Dakota State 31–26. The Buffaloes are scheduled to play Colorado State on Saturday in a rematch of one of the most exciting college football games of '23.