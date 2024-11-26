Deion Sanders Says Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Will Play in Colorado's Bowl Game
There isn't too much uncertainty regarding the future of the Colorado Buffaloes star tandem of Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Both figure to depart Colorado after this current season and declare for the 2025 NFL draft, where they're widely anticipated to be early first-round picks.
As for their more immediate future, that's a bit less clear. Coach Deion Sanders addressed the availability of Hunter and Sanders for Colorado's bowl game, making clear that they'd be playing regardless of whether the Buffs advance to the Big 12 title game or not.
"No, it's not the last time you're gonna see them in a Buff uniform," said Coach Prime of the possibility that Friday's bout against Oklahoma State would be the last college game for the duo. "We're gonna go to a bowl game and end this thing on the right note," he added.
Even if the CFP falls out of reach for Colorado, Deion made clear that he expects both Hunter and Sanders to suit up and play in the Buffs' bowl game. Despite many NFL-bound players opting to forgo participating in bowl games in order to preserve their health ahead of the draft, it doesn't seem that's the route Hunter and Sanders will be taking.