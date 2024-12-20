Desmond Howard Predicts How Arch Manning Will Factor in Texas Offense vs. Clemson
The No. 5 Texas Longhorns will host the No. 12 Clemson Tigers on Saturday with a spot in the Peach Bowl and with it, the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on the line.
Texas hasn’t played since its loss to No. 2 Georgia in the SEC championship on Dec. 3, and with so much time to prepare, it’s possible the Longhorns bring a few special tricks up their sleeve to their matchup against Dabo Swinney and company.
Speaking on ESPN’s College GameDay, analyst Desmond Howard predicted that Texas might give Arch Manning some more looks in the red zone, where the team has struggled at times throughout the year, especially in the SEC title game.
“I expect to see Arch Manning. When you have extra time like this to prepare for an opponent, I think you have to throw some kind of wrinkle into where you’re weak,” Howard explained. “I think [the red zone] is one of their weaknesses. I don’t know why, because Sark is such a brilliant play-caller, but I think Arch Manning is a guy they can use in the red zone because they’ve really struggled to run the ball down there."
Arch Manning has appeared sporadically for Texas this season aside from the few games he started while Quinn Ewers was injured. Given Manning’s skill as a dual-threat quarterback, he would certainly give the Longhorns a extra dimension in the red zone.
Texas vs. Clemson kicks off on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.