EA Sports Reveals Top 25 Offenses and Defenses in College Football 25 Video Game
The first time you break into College Football 25 upon its July 19 release, paralysis of choice is bound to set in.
Do you play with Georgia's experienced attack, led by quarterback Carson Beck? Or Ohio State's cadre of weapons? Or Notre Dame's shutdown defense? How do you pick?
This is a tradition as old as college football video games themselves. Early millennials had to choose between Nebraska's ground game and Miami's passing game, late millennials between USC quarterback Matt Leinart and Texas quarterback Vince Young, and Gen Zers between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's brands of dominance.
Gen Alpha, to you passes this proud legacy. To help you in your search ahead of this historic season, here—unveiled by EA Sports Thursday morning—are College Football 25's top 25 offenses and defenses.
Choose wisely, and don't neglect the UTEPs and Western Michigans of the world.
Top 25 Offenses in College Football 25
RANK
TEAM
RATING
1
Georgia
94
2
Oregon
94
3
Alabama
91
4
Texas
91
5
Ohio State
89
6
LSU
89
7
Miami
89
8
Colorado
89
9
Missouri
89
10
Clemson
87
11
Utah
87
12
Penn State
87
13
Mississippi
87
14
Kansas
87
15
Arizona
87
16
NC State
87
17
Notre Dame
85
18
Texas A&M
85
19
Memphis
85
20
SMU
85
21
UCF
85
22
Florida State
83
23
Oklahoma
83
24
Virginia Tech
83
25
USC
83
Top 25 Defenses in College Football 25
RANK
TEAM
RATING
1
Ohio State
96
2
Georgia
94
3
Oregon
90
4
Alabama
90
5
Clemson
90
6
Notre Dame
90
7
Michigan
90
8
Texas
88
9
Penn State
88
10
Utah
88
11
Florida State
88
12
Oklahoma
88
13
Iowa
88
14
Virginia Tech
86
15
Wisconsin
86
16
USC
86
17
Auburn
86
18
LSU
84
19
Texas A&M
84
20
Colorado
84
21
Oklahoma State
84
22
Louisville
84
23
North Carolina
84
24
Kansas State
84
25
Florida
84