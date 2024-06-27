SI

EA Sports Reveals Top 25 Offenses and Defenses in College Football 25 Video Game

Patrick Andres

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the second half his team's 2023 game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the second half his team's 2023 game against Florida at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. / Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

The first time you break into College Football 25 upon its July 19 release, paralysis of choice is bound to set in.

Do you play with Georgia's experienced attack, led by quarterback Carson Beck? Or Ohio State's cadre of weapons? Or Notre Dame's shutdown defense? How do you pick?

This is a tradition as old as college football video games themselves. Early millennials had to choose between Nebraska's ground game and Miami's passing game, late millennials between USC quarterback Matt Leinart and Texas quarterback Vince Young, and Gen Zers between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer's brands of dominance.

Gen Alpha, to you passes this proud legacy. To help you in your search ahead of this historic season, here—unveiled by EA Sports Thursday morning—are College Football 25's top 25 offenses and defenses.

Choose wisely, and don't neglect the UTEPs and Western Michigans of the world.

Top 25 Offenses in College Football 25

The top 10 offenses in College Football 25.
The top 10 offenses in College Football 25. / EA Sports

RANK

TEAM

RATING

1

Georgia

94

2

Oregon

94

3

Alabama

91

4

Texas

91

5

Ohio State

89

6

LSU

89

7

Miami

89

8

Colorado

89

9

Missouri

89

10

Clemson

87

11

Utah

87

12

Penn State

87

13

Mississippi

87

14

Kansas

87

15

Arizona

87

16

NC State

87

17

Notre Dame

85

18

Texas A&M

85

19

Memphis

85

20

SMU

85

21

UCF

85

22

Florida State

83

23

Oklahoma

83

24

Virginia Tech

83

25

USC

83

Top 25 Defenses in College Football 25

The top 10 defenses in College Football 25.
The top 10 defenses in College Football 25. / EA Sports

RANK

TEAM

RATING

1

Ohio State

96

2

Georgia

94

3

Oregon

90

4

Alabama

90

5

Clemson

90

6

Notre Dame

90

7

Michigan

90

8

Texas

88

9

Penn State

88

10

Utah

88

11

Florida State

88

12

Oklahoma

88

13

Iowa

88

14

Virginia Tech

86

15

Wisconsin

86

16

USC

86

17

Auburn

86

18

LSU

84

19

Texas A&M

84

20

Colorado

84

21

Oklahoma State

84

22

Louisville

84

23

North Carolina

84

24

Kansas State

84

25

Florida

84

Patrick Andres

PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

