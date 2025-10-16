Eight Best College Football Games to Watch in Week 8: Notre Dame Is in Must-Win Territory
We’ve officially reached the second half of the regular season, but there’s no time to be sad about the ever-fleeting nature of college football. We’ve got games to watch!
Through seven weeks, we’ve been treated to surprises, flops and standout performances galore and yet, the best still seems like it’s to come. That begins this Saturday with a trio of rivalry games kicking off in prime time, in addition to two ranked matchups in the SEC and the most important Mountain West game of the season thus far. Oh yeah, and the Holy War.
Let’s take a closer look at the games to watch in Week 8:
Louisville Cardinals (4–1) vs. No. 2 Miami Hurricanes (5–0)
Friday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
With how dominant the Canes have been this season, it’s difficult to see any of their remaining ACC opponents giving them too much grief. That being said, Louisville has the firepower and skill-position talent to stretch Miami’s top-10 defense. Led by running back Isaac Brown (7.3 yards per carry) and receiver Chris Bell (502 yards, four touchdowns), the Cardinals outgained Virginia by 145 total yards two weekends ago, but QB Miller Moss took five sacks and threw an ugly pick-six, resulting in an overtime loss. That boom-or-bust factor may scare the Hurricanes, but clean football will be needed for any sort of upset threat.
What SI’s experts say:
Bryan Fischer: "Both these teams coming off of a bye, and we know how Jeff Brohm is in terms of dialing up crazy plays and coming up with some unique beaters that can get you a touchdown very quickly. There’s a lot of speed on that Louisville team and a lot of speed that’s from South Florida that knows this is going to be a big game … I’m going to follow the money a little bit and reluctantly go with the Canes because I think when you speed up Miller Moss, he tends to make mistakes. I think Miami can take those back to the house. I think they do end up covering that 13 and a half.”
Pat Forde: “I just think Jeff Brohm, dangerous underdog coach, has pulled off a lot of upsets going back to his time at Purdue and also at Louisville. Thumped Clemson on the road last year as an underdog. I’m not sure [Louisville] wins this game, but I think they keep it within the number. I think this is a seven- to 10-point game, probably. Your fears about Miller Moss throwing the ball to the wrong team are justified, but they do have some weapons, and if he can get the ball to the weapons, watch out for them in open space.”
No. 10 LSU Tigers (5–1) at No. 17 Vanderbilt Commodores (5–1)
Saturday, noon ET, ABC
We haven’t seen how Vanderbilt will bounce back, but chances are good Diego Pavia won’t let the Commodores wallow in the fact that they ran out of gas in the second half against the Tide. The Tigers did get their opportunity to get back on the right track after their loss to Ole Miss by stifling South Carolina. Two weeks after allowing 385 scrimmage yards to Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss, LSU’s defense expertly contained LaNorris Sellers, allowing just 124 yards through the air and 19 rushing yards on 22 carries—including five sacks. Given Pavia’s penchant for using his legs, the Tigers won’t have time to rest on their laurels but will need another solid defensive effort and cleaner play from Garrett Nussmeier to stay firmly in position in the SEC with Texas A&M, Alabama and Oklahoma still on the docket.
No. 12 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6–0) at Duke Blue Devils (4–2)
Saturday, noon ET, ESPN
Georgia Tech has inched its way up the AP rankings by virtue of other teams falling out, but there remains very little to write home about when it comes to the Yellow Jackets’ schedule. In fact, Duke may be the toughest opponent, apart from rival Georgia, still on the slate—and the unranked Blue Devils are actually favored over the undefeated Yellow Jackets. That’s a testament to Duke’s offense of late and in particular, the play of transfer QB Darian Mensah, who’s thrown for at least 265 yards and a total of seven touchdowns with no interceptions during the three-game winning streak. Also keep an eye on Blue Devils edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr., who’s been a game wrecker (6.5 sacks) this season and should be quite the foil for bruising dual-threat Tech QB Haynes King.
No. 5 Mississippi Rebels (6–0) at No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs (5–1)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
This matchup may not have the same historic roots as the one being played in Tuscaloosa, Ala., this weekend, but it’s yet another SEC slugfest in a season filled with them. The aforementioned Chambliss finally looked human last week against Washington State and still accounted for all three of the Rebels’ touchdowns. The question will be whether Ole Miss can continue to run the ball effectively with Chambliss and Kewan Lacy against a Bulldogs defense that allows just 2.91 yards per carry. That defense has been exceptional the past two games against Kentucky and Auburn, but there’s no denying Ole Miss is a different level of challenge. Given the remaining schedules, the winner of this game is in good shape to land in the CFP field at year’s end.
UNLV Rebels (6–0) at Boise State Broncos (4–2)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1
These teams played twice in 2024 with CFP ramifications on the line in each meeting. While Saturday’s game might not be quite as meaningful given how strong and deep the American conference looks through the first half, this still feels pivotal. Dan Mullen has done an excellent job at developing a dynamic offense as the Rebels haven’t scored fewer than 30 points in a game so far this season. And yet the defense needs some work, having allowed 428 yards and six scores on the ground to 1–5 Air Force last Saturday. Boise State isn’t the playoff team it was a year ago, but a three-headed monster at running back and experienced quarterback play from Maddux Madsen could very well give the Broncos the upper hand in the Mountain West.
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (5–1) at No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide (5–1)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
The Third Saturday in October already earned a renewed lease for next season and deservedly so. This game has been excellent for the past three years, but you’d have to go back more than two decades to find the last time the Vols beat the Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Even more concerning is the way these two schools have played coming into the game. Alabama has been tested for three straight weeks, winning two top-15 games on the road against Georgia and Missouri and getting revenge for last year against Vanderbilt. Tennessee, on the other hand, has barely squeaked past Mississippi State and Arkansas. That being said, if anything can make Tide QB Ty Simpson uncomfortable, it’s likely the Vols pass rush, which boasts an FBS-best 26 sacks through six games.
What SI’s experts say:
Fischer: “You look at Tennessee defensively, that was the strength last year. But you know, they made Georgia look like an Air Raid team at times in that game in Neyland [Stadium]. And that was at home with that environment. I think Alabama is able to pick them apart. I’m very curious to see how well Alabama can run the ball a little bit in this one to provide a little bit more balance. But Ty Simpson, I mean, he’s one of those guys that you’re penciling in on your ballot for Heisman at this point. I think he’s able to pick Tennessee apart. So give me the Tide to cover, especially at home.”
Forde: “I’m gonna go the other way and just say Tennessee covers at least. I’m not disputing any of your reasoning, but I think the cumulative effect of four straight ranked opponents maybe catches up with Alabama a little bit here. That’s a tough run. And, you know, don’t discount Vanderbilt and Missouri just because they’re not traditional powers. Those were big-time games. And I think a fourth one here where Tennessee maybe comes in a little fresher and certainly highly motivated. I think they at least keep it close. I’m not picking them to win, but I think they keep it close.”
No. 20 USC Trojans (5–1) at No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4–2)
Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock
As has become all too familiar in this era of rapid realignment, this is another historic rivalry that’s in jeopardy of shunning tradition and falling off the annual schedule. That would be a shame, especially with how important this season’s meeting is. Even without standout running back Waymond Jordan, who will miss four to six weeks with an ankle injury, the Trojans turned to freshman King Miller, who delivered 158 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 31–13 victory over Michigan. This is the first of three major road tests USC has left and is perhaps the toughest seeing as Notre Dame is desperate for a marquee win and has dominated since narrow losses at Miami and vs. Texas A&M to start the year. The stakes are high—maybe so much so that the game will deliver the type of evidence needed to keep this matchup on the schedule in the years to come.
What SI’s experts say:
Forde: “So if you want to live with ruining this wonderful tradition, probably my favorite rivalry game of all time, go for it. Now, this could end up getting moved to earlier in the season, September, first game of the year. I don’t want to see it, but if it has to be September, fine. But if you’re playing in Arlington or Las Vegas or Mexico City, screw you. That’s garbage. This is a great rivalry that should be played in great iconic stadiums—the L.A. Coliseum, Notre Dame Stadium. I don’t want to see you playing in Las Vegas. That would be terrible. So USC, figure it out.
“As for the game I’m taking Notre Dame and laying the points. I think Notre Dame is playing really well. And look out, don’t let the Irish into the playoff because they could be dangerous if they get there.”
Fischer: “Well, I echo what Pat said there on the rivalry … Lincoln Riley is 24–5 in the state of California. Lincoln Riley in road games outside the state of California: 7–10. They’re injured at running back. They have issues in terms of the offensive line, they’ve got some guys out. But, I think they can make some plays. You saw Texas A&M put up a lot of points on this Irish defense. I don’t like going with USC, but nine and a half points is a lot to cover in this game.”
No. 23 Utah Utes (5–1) at No. 15 BYU Cougars (6–0)
Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Fox
To close out the weekend is the ever-entertaining Holy War, a heated rivalry in the state of Utah that means even more now as a conference matchup. The Cougars continue to scrape by, against eking out a Big 12 foe in Arizona thanks to a gritty performance by quarterback Bear Bachmeier. The issue is Bachmeier is still just a freshman and having to face a Kyle Whittingham defense is inviting trouble. Utah flattened Arizona State and West Virginia the past two weeks after the letdown against Texas Tech, and it hasn’t been just because of the defense. The Utes can win games in different ways. Against West Virginia, quarterback Devon Dampier threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns. The following week against Arizona State, he threw just 12 passes in total but ran for 120 yards and three scores. Under the lights and with all the bad blood in this rivalry, this is the best kind of game to close out your Saturday.
What SI’s experts say:
Fischer: “I think it’s going to be a fascinating and fantastic atmosphere down there in Provo. But give me Utah to cover the three and a half. I think they’re the better team. I think Bear Bachmeier will kind of look like more of a freshman quarterback in this one. I think they can make him one dimensional … Kyle Whittingham, he came back to coach again for games like this. He would like nothing more than to walk away a winner with a win over BYU this season. I think [Utah] covers the three and a half and I think they win convincingly.”
Forde: “I think the Utes are, I think they’re a very good team. They did not play well against Texas Tech, but Texas Tech is excellent. Since then, they have taken care of business. They played pretty close. It was a much closer game than that final score indicated. Yeah, they struggled offensively, I know in that game. But I think BYU is overachieving to be undefeated to this point. They’ve lived dangerously, obviously barely getting out of Tucson with the victory. I like their moxie. I like what they’re doing, but I am rolling with the Utes.”
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.