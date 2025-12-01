Eight Coaching Candidates for Kentucky Football Coaching Search After Mark Stoops Firing
An incredible day of coaching turnover in the SEC on Sunday just needed one last nightcap.
Given that Kentucky is going to pay Mark Stoops $37 million within 60 days to vacate the Wildcats head coach’s office, it might wind up being a double of bourbon to end the day, too.
Stoops became the sixth coach in the league to get shown the door this season and perhaps the most surprising in terms of both timing and the amount the school is putting up to make a change, a fitting reminder of which league really keeps affirming it just means more.
The veteran coach took the program to modern-day heights and redefined what it means to have a great job given the manageable expectations around the commonwealth, but backslid considerably the last two years. Stoops finished with a 72–80 mark across a remarkable 13 seasons, which included a pair of double-digit winning campaigns and a streak of eight consecutive bowl games at a school not accustomed to that kind of success.
Yet, Saturday’s 41–0 shutout by rival Louisville seemed to signal the cost was going to be swallowed and a need for a reset. Curiously, Kentucky fired Stoops so late in the process that it cost them a chance to bring home beloved alum Jon Sumrall as the replacement and will force the Wildcats to face off against him for the next several years as an SEC rival.
The good news is this should still be an attractive job to plenty of candidates. It’s in a Power 2 league with resources available, an underrated fan base and a good location to get talent. The next coach will have to fight off basketball and a few other Olympic sports for revenue sharing and NIL funds, but there’s a pathway to success and a modest bar everybody is fine with clearing.
Who could Kentucky turn to? Here are eight candidates who could be a great fit in Lexington, Ky.
Will Stein, Oregon offensive coordinator
Is it possible for the Wildcats to hire a former Louisville player? We’ll find out as the 36-year-old former Cardinals quarterback and assistant is going to be the hot name to watch given his connections around the state. He also has an impressive résumé, which includes tutoring a string of first-round signal-callers while helping the Ducks make back-to-back playoff appearances.
Brian Hartline, Ohio State offensive coordinator
Hartline has spent his entire college career with the Buckeyes but has been on the radar to become a head coach for a while now given his incredible track record at recruiting and developing receivers. His alma mater isn’t coming open anytime soon and Kentucky would allow him a big opportunity in the SEC while also being a place that could really use all those local Ohio ties that became the fuel for some of the Wildcats’ greatest recent successes.
Glenn Schumann, Georgia defensive coordinator
Schumann’s name will get connected to every SEC opening given how embedded he’s been in the conference and another CFP run under Kirby Smart won’t slow that down. He’s just 35 so would be a dose of fresh energy compared to the Stoops era while also keeping some of the hard-nosed elements that will appeal to the Kentucky ethos.
Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach
Campbell grew up across the border in Ohio and has coached around the Midwest most of his career to turn into one of the best around in terms of winning at places where that isn’t easy to do. Kentucky might be just far enough north to offer up the chance to coach in the SEC while still being within his wheelhouse. Campbell has been with the Cyclones for a full decade now and would find the chance to put down the same kind of roots in Lexington without overbearing pressure appealing.
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota head coach
Fleck is not everybody’s cup of tea, but he’d be a 180-degree turn from Stoops. He’s just 45 despite all his years of experience at Western Michigan and in the Twin Cities. He has been remarkably consistent at one of the tougher jobs in the power conferences. He’s about to take the Gophers to their seventh straight bowl game (aside from the COVID season) and could seamlessly fit with Kentucky’s job profile.
Dan Mullen, UNLV head coach
Mullen has years upon years of SEC experience under his belt and he won big at Mississippi State, which is a tougher job than even Kentucky. He reaffirmed his coaching chops in leading UNLV to a 10-win season and appearance in the Mountain West title game. He should be an early call.
Gerad Parker, Troy head coach
Parker grew up in eastern Kentucky, played for the Wildcats and was a GA at the school. He has done a fantastic job in taking the Trojans to the Sun Belt title game this season and would be one of the top options if the Wildcats wanted extensive familiarity with the program.
Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion head coach
Rahne has steadily improved the Monarchs each season and won nine games in this one. He’s worked for some notable head coaches like Bill Snyder and James Franklin, plus knows the SEC from helping lead Vanderbilt to impressive success several years ago. He’s got an offensive background but his teams play hard and could be a quality option despite his overall record.
