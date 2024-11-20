Ex-Virginia Football Player Pleads Guilty to 2022 Shooting That Killed Three Players
A little over two years after the deaths of three Virginia football players and wounding of another in a tragic shooting, prosecutors have obtained a guilty plea in the case.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.—a 25-year-old former Cavaliers football player—pleaded guilty Wednesday to 10 charges via the AP: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of first-degree murder, and five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Jones is scheduled to be sentenced in February.
The three players killed in the Nov. 13, 2022 shooting were wide receiver Devin Chandler, wide receiver Lavel Davis, and linebacker D'Sean Perry. Running back Mike Hollins was wounded along with another Virginia student, Marlee Morgan.
The shooting stunned the college football world and led the Cavaliers to cancel the remainder of their '22 season. Virginia is currently one win away from attaining bowl eligibility for the first time since the tragedy.