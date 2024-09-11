Fans Roast Florida State for Using Water Guns at Practice After 0-2 Start
The Florida State Seminoles came into the 2024 college football season as the 10th-ranked team in the nation. That was obviously a mistake by voters as Florida State proceeded to lose twice to unranked opponents before anyone even got around to voting again. They have since become an unranked team themselves.
On Tuesday a video was posted online showing the team's quarterbacks warming up. As starter DJ Uiagalelei took a snap a player ran by in the background. He was being chased by a coach who was shooting him with a water gun. It was a ridiculous thing to see and fans immediately went about roasting Florida State.
Florida State has been doing this for years. A similar clip went viral in 2022. And they're not alone.
There's also a video from August of a Boise State coach doing this, which proves that water guns may be common practice at college football practices. It's a great way to simulate wet conditions or just provide a distraction for players fielding punts.
It's just that the timing of the clip makes it absolutely hilarious.
In case you were wondering, Florida State plays Memphis in Tallahassee on Saturday. The forecast calls for a partly sunny day in the 90s. Honestly, it sounds like a great day for a water gun fight.