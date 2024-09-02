SI

Florida’s Billy Napier Roasted for Embarrassing Moment With Water Bottle After Loss

This was a tough scene.

Andy Nesbitt

Florida opened the season Saturday with an ugly 41-17 loss at home to Miami.
Billy Napier and the Florida Gators kicked off their 2024 season with an embarrassing, 41-17, loss at home to No. 19 Miami on Saturday in a game that never felt as close as that lopsided final score.

Moments after the final whistle things got even more humiliating for Napier as cameras caught him struggling to open a water bottle while talking to the media about his team's dreadful performance against the Hurricanes.

This isn't a huge deal, of course, but it is still a tough look for a coach who might be sitting on the hottest seat in all of college football.

Check this out:

Fans had fun roasting him:

