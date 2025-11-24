Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 13
There are still no clear favorites for the ACC and Group of 5 bids.
Here is the Dash College Football Playoff Bracket as of today:
Seeding:
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Georgia
- Texas Tech
- Oregon
- Mississippi
- Oklahoma
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Virginia
- North Texas
On the bubble: BYU, Miami, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Texas, Utah, James Madison, Tulane, Navy.
First-round matchups, at campus sites:
No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech
No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Mississippi
No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma
Quarterfinals:
Rose Bowl: Alabama-Oklahoma winner vs. Ohio State
Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame-Mississippi winner vs. Indiana
Sugar Bowl: Virginia-Oregon winner vs. Texas A&M
Orange Bowl: North Texas-Texas Tech winner vs. Georgia
