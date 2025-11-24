SI

Forde: College Football Playoff Projected Bracket After Week 13

There are still no clear favorites for the ACC and Group of 5 bids.

Pat Forde

Chaos in the ACC has given Virginia a path into the Playoff.
Chaos in the ACC has given Virginia a path into the Playoff. / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Here is the Dash College Football Playoff Bracket as of today:

Seeding: 

  1. Ohio State
  2. Indiana 
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Georgia
  5. Texas Tech 
  6. Oregon
  7. Mississippi 
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Alabama
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Virginia 
  12. North Texas 

On the bubble: BYU, Miami, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Texas, Utah, James Madison, Tulane, Navy.

Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark. FREE. SI College Football Newsletter

First-round matchups, at campus sites:

No. 12 North Texas at No. 5 Texas Tech

No. 11 Virginia at No. 6 Oregon

No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 7 Mississippi

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma 

Quarterfinals: 

Rose Bowl: Alabama-Oklahoma winner vs. Ohio State

Cotton Bowl: Notre Dame-Mississippi winner vs. Indiana

Sugar Bowl: Virginia-Oregon winner vs. Texas A&M

Orange Bowl: North Texas-Texas Tech winner vs. Georgia

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published |Modified
Pat Forde
PAT FORDE

Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing. He cohosts the College Football Enquirer podcast and is a football analyst on the Big Ten Network. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The (Louisville) Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize. A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.

Home/College Football