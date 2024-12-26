SI

Former Deion Sanders Teammate Reveals Why He Can Coach in College Until '70 or 80'

Bobby Hebert played with Deion Sanders during the 1993 season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Sanders jogs on field during a Buffaloes game / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Deion Sanders is getting ready to coach in his first bowl game for the Colorado Buffaloes, set to face off against the BYU Cougars on Saturday in the Alamo Bowl. Sanders, who has been quite successful in his second season leading the Buffaloes to a 9-3 overall record, has become the subject of much speculation about his future.

Whether with merit or not, there has been a substantial amount of discussion about Sanders and the possibility of someday coaching at the NFL level.

One of his former teammates, retired quarterback Bobby Hebert, recently talked about Sanders's personality and why it could keep him in college as a successful leader there for years to come.

“When he is 70 or 80, he’ll still be able to relate to 20-year-olds,” Hebert said to The Athletic. “I would bet he’s an unbelievable recruiter.”

Hebert praised Sanders's relating skillset from during his playing days, describing how he could connect with just about anyone in the Falcons locker room regardless of background or generation.

As the college sports landscape continues to shift dramatically with NIL, causing previously successful coaches like Nick Saban to leave the game behind, it could be circumstantially advantageous for someone like Sanders.

Sanders, now 57, coaching in college for twenty more years? After the progress he's made in just two years, it's worth imagining what he could do with a longer runway.

