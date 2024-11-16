Former Kennesaw State Coach Shows Up to Cheer on Team Six Days After Surprise Firing
Ex-Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon would be well within his rights to stew over his dismissal on Nov. 10.
The controversial firing took the Owls' fan base by complete surprise. Kennesaw State had only won one game this season, but its one win was a stunning upset of Liberty. The Owls may have struggled in their first season in FBS, but Bohannon repeatedly produced positive results at the FCS level as he helped build the program from the ground up.
It was against this backdrop that Bohannon—in an apparent gesture of supreme class—was filmed hugging each of his former players as they walked into the stadium ahead of their game Saturday against Sam Houston.
The social media video from Kennesaw State alum Joey Stone seen above shows Bohannon eagerly pumping up player after player for more than 20 seconds.
The Owls may yet find a better coach, but they will be hard-pressed to find one with more respect for his players.