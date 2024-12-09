SI

Former Wisconsin, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke Enters Transfer Portal for Final Year

The quarterback was ruled out for the season in September after tearing his ACL.

Madison Williams

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass.
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Van Dyke began the year as Wisconsin's starting quarterback this year, but he was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL against Alabama on Sept. 14. In three games, he completed 43-of-68 passes for 422 yards and one touchdown before his season ended.

Before landing in Madison, Van Dyke spent the four seasons playing for Miami, where he was the starter for his last three seasons there.

Van Dyke thrived at Miami, earning ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 when he threw for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, in 2023, Van Dyke was benched during the season due to his turnover struggles.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

