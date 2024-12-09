Former Wisconsin, Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke Enters Transfer Portal for Final Year
Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke will enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday.
Van Dyke began the year as Wisconsin's starting quarterback this year, but he was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL against Alabama on Sept. 14. In three games, he completed 43-of-68 passes for 422 yards and one touchdown before his season ended.
Before landing in Madison, Van Dyke spent the four seasons playing for Miami, where he was the starter for his last three seasons there.
Van Dyke thrived at Miami, earning ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 when he threw for 2,931 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. However, in 2023, Van Dyke was benched during the season due to his turnover struggles.