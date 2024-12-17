Gasparilla Bowl Teams, Prediction & How to Watch
Bowl season is underway and the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, is one of the first to kick us off.
The Florida Gators (7-5) and Tulane Green Wave (9-4) will meet in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl, both trying to end their respective seasons on a high note. The Gators are led by true freshman quarterback DJ Lagway who played in 11 games highlighted by six starts at QB where he recorded a 5-1 record.
Tulane had a strong season in the AAC, winning their first seven conference games before they lost to Memphis on Nov. 28, followed by a loss to Army in the AAC championship game on Dec. 6. Tulane's own (redshirt) freshman quarterback, Darian Mensah, entered the transfer portal and committed to Duke on Dec. 11. He was the top-rated player in ESPN's transfer portal rankings at the time of his commitment.
Tulane quarterback Ty Thompson also entered the transfer portal but he's still going to start in the Gasparilla Bowl for the Green Wave.
Here's everything you need to know leading up to Florida vs. Tulane in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl.
When is the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl?
The 2024 Gasparilla Bowl will take place on Dec. 20 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Florida Gators will take on the Tulane Green Wave in the 22nd meeting all-time between the schools, although the two sides haven't played each other since 1984. Florida leads the series 13-6 and have won the last 11 meetings. The schools have also tied twice in 1945 and 1947.
This season, Florida finished with a 7-5 record and went 4-4 in the SEC gauntlet as they also fought through injuries. Tulane finished their season 9-4 and went 7-1 in AAC play. They lost the AAC championship game 35-14 to Army.
How to Watch the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl on Cable TV
Cable
The 2024 Gasparilla Bowl game between Florida and Tulane will be broadcast nationally live on ESPN, which is available through every major cable package. The game kicks off Friday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Streaming
ESPN is available on most alternative streaming options, such as Fubo, YouTube TV or Sling. Additionally you can stream via ESPN's website and app with a cable login.
Florida vs. Tulane: 2024 Gasparilla Bowl Preview
Tulane will miss Mensah, the new Duke commit, who led the Green Wave to the AAC championship game in his first year as starter. He threw for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns with just six interceptions.
Thompson, the former Oregon Duck, will start for Tulane even though he is in the transfer portal. The Gasparilla Bowl will be his first career start. This season, he has thrown 11 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He has also rushed for 243 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries.
The Gators will need to keep the dual-threat Thompson at bay. Florida's defense hasn't given up more than 17 points in a game since Nov. 9.
Lagway has been great for Florida when on the field. He took over after senior quarterback Graham Mertz tore his ACL in October. He totaled 1,610 yards on 93-of-157 passing this year with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Driving the late season surge and looking to build heading into year two in Gainesville, Lagway should come out slinging in Florida's bowl game. Although Thompson will look to show out equally for Tulane, Mensah's transfer and opt-out for their bowl game are a tall task to overcome, especially against a surging SEC team like Florida.
The Gators have won three straight and look poised for their fourth in a row in the Gasparilla Bowl.